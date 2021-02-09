PALMYRA, Mo. -- Tuesday's basketball doubleheader between Palmyra and Monroe City at Palmyra High School has been postponed due to poor road conditions.
The two teams will make the games up on Thursday, Feb. 18. The girls game will start at 6 p.m.. and the boys game will start at 7:30 p.m.
Up next for Monroe City is a home doubleheader against Centralia for the girls and boys team on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.
Up next for Palmyra is a road doubleheader at Bowling Green for the girls and boys team on Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.