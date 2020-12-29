PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys basketball team will enter the second half of the season playing in their second major tournament of the season, with the Panthers looking to win their third straight Highland boys basketball tournament championship.
Last season, Palmyra defeated Canton and Clark County on its way to the Highland Tournament title. In 2019, the Panthers defeated Canton and Kirksville on its way to the title.
This season, Palmyra (4-1) will open up the Highland Tournament by playing Scotland County (4-2) in the first round on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
“(Scotland County is) a young and improving team,” said Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood. “We have struggled a bit early in the season and are just looking to fine-tune some fixable lapses in our offensive sets and defensive intensity.
One bit of good news is Palmyra will have a full roster to work from, with the football players fully acclimated after a late start, plus injured and quarantined players returning to action.
Palmyra has mostly relied on the senior trio of Abe Haerr, Zane Meyers and Aaron Stamper to lead its offense. Stamper has been limited to two games this season, but was the Panthers leading scorer in its last game against Louisiana, a 59-43 win.
The Panthers also had freshman Bear Bock emerge as a playmaker during the Monroe City Tournament. He scored 14 points in both the first round game against Mark Twain and the semifinals against Van-Far.
Wood gave his team a week-long break during Christmas break.
“We thought this would be beneficial because we don’t normally give this many days off,” Wood said. “The kids needed time for family and to enjoy the holiday season.”
Once practices resume, Wood will have Palmyra work on improving its offense.
Wood said the Panthers will have to execute better offensively and improve upon its shot selection in order to win a third straight Highland Tournament.
“We feel we’ve left quite a few points out there with our shooting percentages and poor performance at the free throw line,” Wood said. “Those are things we think are fixable. Once we do that, this team could be tough to beat down the stretch.”
The Highland Tournament will be the second tournament within a month period for Palmyra. The Panthers competed in December’s Monroe City Tournament; defeating Mark Twain in the first round and defeating Van-Far in the semifinal, before falling to Monroe City in the final.
Just two weeks after the Highland Tournament begins, Palmyra will host the Tony Lenzini Tournament from Jan. 18-23.
Palmyra will also begin Clarence Cannon Conference play, starting on Jan. 15 when the Panthers host Centralia.
“The Highland Tournament is always very competitive, and provides a great tourney after break to measure where your team is heading into conference play,” Wood said.