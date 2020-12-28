PALMYRA, Mo. — When the girls high school basketball season resumes next week, Palmyra will kick off the second half competing in the Highland Tournament.
The Lady Panthers entered Christmas break with a 4-2 record and defeated Louisiana 63-9 in their last game on Dec. 21.
Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg said he has given the team some off days during the winter break to refresh his players.
“This has been a tough year physically and mentally,” Brandenburg said. “We all need to have some days off to stay fresh for this long season. We are hoping to get some injured players back after the break, but we will still have to wait and see.”
Palmyra will play Canton (3-2) in the first round of the Highland Tournament on Monday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Canton and Palmyra met once earlier this season on Dec. 18. The Lady Tigers came out victorious, defeating the Lady Panthers 58-45.
The previous game was a rescheduled contest after the original Dec. 4 date was postponed.
“We are working to just continue to improve everyday as we prepare for Canton,” Brandenburg said. “They are a good opponent and we need to be fully prepared when we see them at the Highland Tournament.”
A couple of freshmen have emerged as key contributors for Palmrya this season, with both Candra King and Taytum White taking advantage of their opportunities.
Both players have been the leading scorers for Palmyra in recent games. King led the team with 18 points against Louisiana on Dec. 21 and 17 against Canton on Dec. 18. White scored 10 points against Louisiana, 12 points against Canton and 13 points against Mark Twain on Dec. 17.
Palmyra is hoping to have all of its players ready for the upcoming Highland Tournament next week.
Brandenburg said the Monroe City Tournament and the Highland Tournament help prepare his team for the Tony Lenzini Tournament, which Palmyra will host the week of Jan. 18-23.
“We are really excited to compete in the (Highland Tournament),” Brandenburg said. “It is a very competitive tournament. Our tournament has a lot of good teams and the competition we see in these tournaments helps us get ready for it.”
Palmyra has won the previous two Highland Tournaments, under former head coach Chris Parsons. The Lady Panthers will have to get past Canton to win a third straight title.
Brandenburg has stressed the importance of defense to his players going into this year’s Highland Tournament.
“We have to continue to improve defensively if we want to have success in the Highland Tournament,” Brandenburg said. “We have a lot of girls who can score, but to beat good teams we are going to have to be better defensively.”