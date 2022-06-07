PALMYRA, Mo. -- Although summer has just begun, Palmyra is already looking ahead to the fall as the Panthers started training for the upcoming 2022 football season.
Palmyra hosted its first 7-on-7 practice with area schools from both sides of the river such as Hannibal, Mark Twain, Quincy and Unity-Payson on Monday.
While Monday evening's practice session was cut short due to a thunderstorm, Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles was pleased with how the 7-on-7s went.
"I am super happy with the guys and how they performed (Monday) night," Miles said. "They competed extremely well and will continue to improve as the summer goes on. Every summer has a learning curve and this is like no other. We have to replace a great group of seniors and our kids will step up like they always do and do great things."
One of the players expected to step up is incoming senior Ryan McKeown, who plays wide receiver and defensive back.
One of the players McKeown learned from is Landyn Smith, who was a two-time All-State defensive back for the Panthers in 2020-21.
With Smith graduated and moving on to play sprint football at Quincy University, McKeown is prepared to step up into a leadership role this season.
"I was able to play alongside with (Smith) last year," McKeown said. "So, I was able to learn from him and can help fill that (leadership) role as well."
McKeown also took part in offensive drills as a wide receiver in the 7-on-7 drills, working with starting quarterback Collin Arch and backup quarterback Marty Smyser.
This season, McKeown will be paired with speedster Hayes Miller at wide receiver, who qualified for three races at the Class 3 state track meet in May.
McKeown said the 7-on-7's help get players prepared for the upcoming season.
"It gets us ready to get more reps and just get more experience," McKeown said. "Get back into the football season since some people do other sports. It just gets you back into football, going through the basics."
The 7-on-7's were a positive experience on Monday for visiting players as well.
"That helps out a lot," said Hannibal linebacker Ashton Watts. "Just to get out there and compete against other teams. They're fun, too. Coverage against other teams and working the young guys in (to) let them see a live look at something helps a lot."
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender echoed those sentiments.
"We just go up there and coach on the fly," Gschwender said. "It gets kids having fun and competing against some other schools. On top of that, you are seeing a bunch of different formations. So, you can really lock in some of your positioning and stuff as far as an alignment early on against some other schools."
On Monday, June 13, Hannibal will host the 7-on-7's at Porter Stadium with Palmyra and the other schools. Following that, Hannibal and Palmyra will alternate hosting 7-on-7's for the remainder of June.
