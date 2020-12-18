CENTER, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter against Mark Twain on Thursday evening and coasted to a 57-41 victory.
Sophomore Abbey Redd scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the opening frame for the Panthers (3-1) who defeated Mark Twain for a second straight contest. Senior Rylie McKinney took over scoring duties in the second quarter, dropping in all 10 of her points in the game as Palmyra built a 35-13 lead by halftime.
Palmyra freshman Taytum White finished second on the Panthers with 13 points, after draining two three-pointers.
Mark Twain was outscored in each of the first three quarters, but the Tigers (1-5) did outscore Palmyra 18-9 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Autumn Arndt led Mark Twain with 14 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Emma Ross was second on the Tigers with 11 points.
Up next for Mark Twain is a Monday home game against Bowling Green. Palmyra will travel to Louisiana on Monday.