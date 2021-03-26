Palmyra hosts first track meet in 11 years

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra hosted its first track meet in over a decade on Friday, hosting nearby schools Hannibal and Marion County.
Palmyra boys track and field head coach Shannon Haerr said the new facility is impressive.
“We are just so thankful for the school board and the community for having the confidence in our kids to build such a beautiful complex,” Haerr said. “I may be a little biased but I think it’s the best one in northeast Missouri for a high school team. We get to run on it now, so it’s pretty special.”
Palmyra senior Weston King had a big day in his return from injury, winning both the boys discus and shot put. Fellow senior Josh Lickfield finished second to King in both events.
Haerr said King is strong kid with a great work ethic.
“He’s a farm boy and they are just trained to work,” Haerr said. “He puts up hay in the summer with Abe (Haerr) and those guys work well together and enjoy each other’s company. (King) is going to get better during the year, (since) it’s his first meet throwing.”
Panthers senior Abe Haerr came way with a win the boys high jump and the 800-meter race. Haerr was also part of the 4X400-meter relay team that placed first.
Panthers sophomore Hayes Miller came away with the win in the boys 200-meter dash.
“Hayes Miller jumps out at you when you watch him run,” Haerr said. “God gave him the ability to run fast, and just seeing him run smooth and he did a good job today.”
Palmyra freshman Taytum White made an immediate impact in just her second high school meet.
White won the girls 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and was the anchor of the girls 4X400-meter relay team that finished first. White also finished second in the long jump.
“She has looked good so far,” said Palmyra girls track and field head coach Nick Koetters. “She’s going to help us a lot in the sprints.”
In the girls discus, Palmyra finished in the top-two, with senior Drew Billups placing first and freshman Candra King placing second.
Palmyra junior Jaynee Durst finished second in the girls javelin and sophomore Abbey Redd broke a school record in the pole vault with a distance of nine feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Palmyra freshman Bella McBride won the girls long jump and sophomore Mallory Sublette finished second in the triple jump to Marion County junior Delaney Straus.
“Overall, our field events did well,” Koetters said. “So, I was proud of how we done, all together.”
Next meet for Palmyra will be on Thursday, April 1 at Monroe City.
Haerr said Palmyra is working on getting into better shape as the season goes on.
“I think these meets are good because they are a measuring stick ... to get in competition,” Haerr said. “Competition pulls out the best of the guys and then they see what they really need to work on.”