PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra was in control of Tuesday's boys basketball game against Elsberry until a lackluster fourth quarter threatened the lead.
It may have got too close for comfort, but Palmyra secured a 54-51 win after a late scare.
"We just held on," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "I'm proud of our guys for not quitting, but we've got to shore that up moving forward because that last quarter was hard to stomach. We just played not to lose instead of playing to win."
That was not the case early on, with Palmyra racing out to a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Palmyra was riding high from behind the arc during the first half, making eight 3-pointers.
Elsberry picked up the pace during the second quarter, scoring 18 points, but the Panthers would take a 36-27 lead to halftime.
"I told them at halftime I don't think that the same shooting is going to happen in the second half," Rea said. "In the second half, we've got to keep working, trying to get buckets and put the pressure on. So let's get easy buckets at the rim."
Although Palmyra was held to 11 points in the third quarter after scoring 18 points in both the first and second quarters, the Panthers would enter the fourth quarter with a 47-35 lead.
The Indians made a late push in the fourth quarter that would ultimately fall short, outscoring the Panthers by a 16-4 margin.
"We've got to attack and we let them attack us," Rea said. "We just held the ball and didn't' help each other out. It was just five individuals and didn't matter who was in (the game)."
Rea added that Palmyra needs to play a complete game for 32 minutes.
"Elsberry is very athletic," Rea said. "They have some size and they have some length. They are very well conditioned and calm. It was difficult, but I think we made it more difficult than it needed to be."
Elsberry senior Kaden Kinsler scored a team-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers, one of which was a buzzer-beater prior to halftime.
Palmyra junior Carson Hicks scored 15 points and had three rebounds.
Panthers senior Bronson Juette scored 13 points and had four rebounds, including two key free throws at the end of the game.
Panthers junior Bear Bock added eight points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Palmyra (1-0) will play at Mark Twain (1-0) in its next game on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
"Probably the only thing we're going to work on is playing against pressure," Rea said. "We've tried that in practice, but it's hard to simulate a game and what the officials are going to call and what they aren't going to call."
Other Tuesday results
Mark Twain 58, Paris 46
North Shelby 43, Marion County 33
Westran 54, South Shelby 44
Louisiana 71, Pleasant Hill 28
