PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team ended a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night at home.
Brookfield gave everything it had though, as Palmyra was just able to hang on to get a 36-32 win in the Lady Panthers first game since the Tony Lenzini Tournament.
Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg said he was proud of how his team fought and pulled out a win.
“Our defense was key for us to holding them to under 40 points,” Brandenburg said. “That was big for us. Holding one of their best scorers to just two points in the second has was also huge for us.”
Although Palmyra held Brookfield sophomore Ella Daugherity to only two second-half points, she wound up with a game-high 10 points. She hit two three-pointers in the first half and also led the Lady Bulldogs with six rebounds.
Another key for Palmyra was getting off to a fast start, opening up the game on a 9-0 run. The first quarter ended with Palmyra holding a 13-7 lead.
Palmyra was unable to keep up its early game offensive momentum, scoring under 10 points a quarter for the remaining three quarters of the game.
“We tell them one of the things you can control at all times is your effort on defense, and that’s something we’ve been telling them all year,” Brandenburg said. “There’s always nights where shots aren’t falling and that happens. We just felt like we couldn’t get a loose ball and jumpers weren’t falling.”
Leading the defensive effort was senior forward Rylie McKinney and freshman forward Candra King. King wound up with a team-high four rebounds.
“Rylie has always been a constant for us defensively,” Brandenburg said. “She is really good at the post. She is grea defending inside ... and rebounds good for us, too.”
Brandenburg said King is really athletic for how tall she is.
“As strong as she is, she is still really quick and can jump,” Brandeburg said. “She’s young and still learning a lot of defensive principles, but her athleticism and her effort makes it really tough for people to score on her.”
Palmyra freshman guard Taytum White was the leading scorer with 12 points.
Returning to game action for Palmyra was senior Grace Krigbaum, who has missed several games this year due to injury. She was second on the team with seven points.
Brandenburg said he was happy to see Krigbaum back in the lineup.
“She’s definitely the definition of a glue player and a player that holds your team together,” Brandenburg said. “She can score when you need her too and she plays great defense. On offense, we’ve really missed having her in the lineup.”
Up next for Palmyra (6-7) is Class 4 ranked opponent Macon. The Lady Panthers will play at Macon on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got our hands full with them,” Brandenburg said. “They are going to bring a lot of pressure and they are going to bring it for 32 minutes. So, we are going to get after it in practice and get ready to go.”