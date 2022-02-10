PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra held the lead for all but a brief moment in Thursday’s home game against Bowling Green, but struggled to put the Bobcats away as the game remained close all the way through.
The end result was a 51-45 win for Palmyra.
“Bowling Green is a big physical team,” said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. “They finish well around the basket. They know how to use the backboard. We were able to get some stops.”
Palmyra had the early momentum, with the Panthers racing out to a 7-0 lead in the game’s first few minutes.
Bowling Green regrouped and narrowed the Panthers lead to 15-10 by the end of the first quarter.
Bobcats junior Jackson Charlton made a 3-pointer at the start of the second quarter to bring Bowling Green within two points of Palmyra’s lead.
However, Palmyra soon went on a run to increase its lead to 23-13. Bowling Green tightened up the score with the Panthers taking a 29-23 lead to halftime.
The scoring was spread out in the first half for Palmyra, with six different players scoring. Alex Loman, Laydin Lochmann and Ryan McKeown each scored six points in the first two quarters.
Panthers sophomore Bear Bock scored seven of Palmyra’s 12 points in the third quarter.
Bobcats junior Gunner Bryant scored 12 points in the third quarter, including a bucket at the buzzer to give Bowling Green its first lead of the game at 41-40.
Rea and the coaching staff instructed the Palmyra players on the game plan for the remainder of the game between quarters.
“(I told them) come out of the huddle, get a stop and work to get a basket,” Rea said. “Just keep doing it every time. Possession after possession, get a stop and try to get a score. If we get the lead, slow it down a little bit and make them chase us. They did enough, so I was proud of them for that.”
The Panthers regained the lead right back at the start of the fourth quarter with a bucket by Loman.
After the Panthers took a 46-42 lead, Bowling Green junior Brandon Gamm hit a 3-pointer to narrow Palmyra’s lead to one point.
Palmyra answered back with a key bucket from senior Laydin Lochmann with a little over a minute remaining in regulation to give the Panthers a three-point cushion.
“Coach (Tim) Southers just said we only gave up three points in the fourth quarter and that was huge,” Rea said. “We slowed down a little bit, moved the ball and made a couple of baskets to give ourselves the lead.”
Bock led Palmyra in both scoring with 17 points and rebounds with nine. Loman added 11 points and two rebounds.
Bryant led Bowling Green in scoring with 18 points and had five rebounds, with senior Adam Twellman adding eight points and six rebounds.
Palmyra (13-10) will play at Hannibal (7-11) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“They are athletic and we just have to rise to the occasion,” Rea said. “It’s not going to be as physical, but it will be similar to this game. (Hannibal) has some more dynamic scorers, so we’ll have to guard the perimeter better.”
