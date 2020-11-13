Palmyra headed to state quarterfinals

PALMYRA, Mo. -- For the second time this season, Monroe City and Palmyra played an exciting back-and-forth game.
Palmyra came out victorious for the second time, defeating Monroe City 26-22 at home on Friday in the Class 2 District 6 Final.
"This is exactly the game we thought it would be," said Palmyra head coach Kevin Miles. "Monroe is a great team and we knew we had to play four quarters."
The game started out with Monroe City receiving the ball and they got a strong opening drive going. Within five minutes, Monroe City's Ceaton Pennewell scored on a two-yard touchdown run.
After a successful two-point conversion from Joshua Talton, Monroe City took an early 8-0 lead.
Monroe City held Palmyra to a three-and-out on their first possession, and looked to be on their way to another scoring drive.
Then, Palmyra defensive lineman Brayden Madden intercepted a pass from Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays.
"It was huge," Miles said. "You can't say enough about Brayden Madden and the things he did there. He's a great player and ... it was his time to shine. He made a great play when we needed him to."
Madden's inteception set up a 35-yard touchdown run by Palmyra running back Ross Arch. Palmyra failed to convert a two-point conversion, but narrowed Monroe City's lead to 8-6.
"I think it showed that we still had energy," Madden said. "It got us in good scoring position. Every time you can make big plays on both sides of the ball, you're going to win."
On Monroe City's next possesion, the Palmyra defense came through again. Weston King and Josh Lickfield sacked Hays to force a Monroe City punt.
On Palmyra's next possesion, quarterback Brody Lehenbauer threw a 38-yard pass to Collin Arch. This pass set up a one-yard touchdown run to give Palmyra a 12-8 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Hays threw his second interception of the game early in the second quarter to Collin Arch when Monroe City was threatening to score.
"We made too many mistakes and hat's off to them," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "They forced a lot of mistakes. We are not taking anything away from them."
Palmyra would capitalize on the turnover. Ross Arch immediately had a 51-yard run, which set up a 22-yard touchdown pass from Lehenbauer to Collin Arch.
Lehenbauer said Palmyra was relentless in regaining momentum after falling behind early to Monroe City.
"We definitely capitalized off of momentum swings," Lehenbauer said. "Brayden's interception, that was the coolest thing I think I've seen all year. We have to capitalize on other team's mistakes."
Palmyra would enter halftime with a 20-8 lead and got the ball to start the second half.
"We came into halftime with the mindset that we knew we weren't going to leave, said Monroe City wide receiver Logan Buhlig. "We were down 20-8, so one score and we were back in the game."
Monroe City's defense came through to stop Palmyra on their first second half possession when defensive lineman Cecil Masterson sacked Lehenbauer.
Hays would then throw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Buhlig on Monroe City's next possession. After a successful two-point conversion, Palmyra's lead narrowed to 20-16.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Lehenbauer threw his third touchdown pass of the night, connecting with Zane Meyers. The two-point conversion failed, but Palmyra took a 10-point lead.
On a fourth down play, Hays came through with a 30-yard pass to Waylon DeGrave to keep Monroe City's hopes alive. Hays then threw his second touchdown pass to Buhlig, a seven-yard completion to narow the lead to four.
Kirby said Buhlig is an All-State caliber wide receiver.
"It's been a pleasure getting to coach him and he really stepped up and excelled this year," Kirby said. "He did a great job on every side of the football; offense, defense and special teams. He definitely left a lasting impact and we are going to miss him."
Palmyra would clinch the victory when Zane Meyers recovered Monroe City's onside kick with less than a minute remaining in play.
"It bounced just like we wanted it to, but Zane Meyers is a great player and made a great catch to seal the game," Buhlig said.
Monroe City finishes the season 8-3 after losing the district final.
"They just went toe-to-toe for the second time with the No. 1 team in the state and went 48 minutes of just fire," Kirby said. "I'm proud of these kids. I would had loved to be on the other end of the victory, but you know what, it just wasn't in the cards tonight."
Palmyra (11-0) will play Hallsville in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 21.
"We felt like this is a special group," Miles said. "You can't say enough about them and the things they continue to do. They never cease to amaze me. They never let us down, every week."