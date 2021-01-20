Palmyra has no answers for Canton in tournament semifinals

PALMYRA, Mo. -- It all fell apart for the Palmyra girls basketball team after the first quarter in the Tony Lenzini Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Behind a strong defense, Canton defeated Palmyra 48-17 to move on to the tournament final on Saturday against Monroe City.
Canton had a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and piled it on in the second and third quarters, outscoring Palmyra by a 29-3 margin in the middle two quarters.
Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg said his team had difficulty handling Canton's defensive pressure.
"(Canton is) really athletic and long up top," Brandenburg said. "We kind of got away from what we do well, and we fell into pressure and let it beat us up. We weren't able to do what we wanted in the halfcourt, and it led to turnovers and bad shots."
Canton senior forward Abby Jarvis made her presence known in the interior; scoring 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds and playing solid defense.
Canton had two other players reach double-digit scoring, with sophomore Nariah Clay scoring 11 points and freshman Macie Fisher scoring 10 points.
Palmyra freshman Candra King tied for the team lead with six points and pulled down four rebounds. Freshman Taytum White also scored six points, none after the second quarter.
"We weren't really knocking down shots," Brandenburg said. "We were settling for jumpers. We stopped attacking the rim."
Brandenburg did like the effort Palmyra put in defensively.
"We still worked hard defensively," Brandenburg said. "We were just out of position a lot tonight. We mentally just have to be there and keep growing."
Palmyra (5-6) will face Clark County (2-5) in the third-place game on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
"We got to be ready to bring energy," Brandenburg said. "If we don't play good defense, if we don't rebound and if we don't do those little things well; our game plan won't really matter. We got to come in tomorrow and get some work done."