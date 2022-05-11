CENTRALIA, Mo. — The Palmyra track and field team competed in the Centralia Classic on Tuesday, with several top performances.
The boys team placed second and the girls team placed third.
Palmyra sophomore Laurin Sheputis won the girls 800-meter run.
Panthers junior Jeorgia O’Brien won the girls 1,600-meter run.
Palmyra senior Jansen Juette won the girls triple jump and placed third in the 100-meter dash.
Panthers junior Mallory Sublette placed second in the girls triple jump.
Palmyra junior Alyssa Noland placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
Panthers junior Tenlee Voss won the girls 100-meter hurdles and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Panthers sophomore Chloe Hicks won the girls high jump.
In the girls pole vault, Palmyra sophomore Alaina Loman placed first and Palmyra junior Abbey Redd placed second.
Palmyra sophomore Candra King placed third in girls discus and second in shot put.
The Palmyra girls 4x800-meter relay team placed first, while the 4x200 and 4x400 teams placed second.
Palmyra junior Hayes Miller had three individual wins on the boys side on Tuesday, placing first in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.
Panthers junior Caleb Juette placed third in the boys 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run.
Palmyra junior Connor Bross placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Panthers sophomore Carson Hicks won the boys high jump.
Palmyra junior Jose Juarez placed second in the boys shot put.
The Palmyra 4x100-meter relay team won with a time of 47.41. Their 4x400 and 4x800 teams placed second.
Palmyra will compete in the district meet at Montgomery County High School on Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m.
