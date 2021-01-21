PALMYRA, Mo. — It went down the last possession between Hannibal and Palmyra in the second round of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
After seven lead changes in the fourth quarter, Palmyra senior guard Aaron Stamper hit two free throws to give the Panthers a 48-47 lead with 16 minutes remaining.
Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood said it good to see Stamper have success after a season that has been marred by a quarantine and a thumb injury.
“I had a talk with him this morning about coming off the bench and being our sixth man,” Wood said. “He was like, ‘I’ll do whatever.’ I told him he is still going to get the same minutes, but I like having that spark off the bench. Somebody who can score.”
Stamper ended up leading Palmyra with 12 points as the team’s sixth man.
The game was far from over, with Hannibal having 16 seconds left to hit a potential game-winning shot.
Instead, Palmyra freshman forward Bear Bock was able to get a steal from Hannibal to clinch a 48-47 for the Panthers.
Bock finished the game with a team-high eight points, while scoring seven points, with two scores coming at pivotal times down the stretch.
“He scored five points in a row,” Wood said. “We were down 43-31 and he came our a got a runner. Then went down the lane to get an and-one, so those are two big plays that stick out.”
Hannibal entered the second half down by six points and narrowed Palmyra’s lead to four points by the end of the third quarter.
Hannibal head coach Marty Hull said he talked about competing harder during halftime.
“My honest thought was whoever is going to have the ball last is going to win,” Hull said. “I don’t think either team was executing that well defensively. Both teams were kind of getting what they were wanting.”
The Pirates took a slim lead on four separate occasions in the fourth quarter. The last was a when senior point guard Tristen Terrill hit two free throws to give Hannibal a 47-46 lead with 46 seconds remaining.
Terrill tied for the Hannibal lead with 15 points, while also grabbing five rebounds. Junior guard Courtland Watson also scored 15 points off of five three-pointers. Two of those buckets gave Hannibal the lead during the fourth quarter.
“You expect a senior and a junior who has been playing varsity for two years now to step up in the limelight when you need to step up down the stretch,” Hull said. “I ran a pick-and-roll for those two the last time to put the ball in their hands to try to win the game for us.”
Hannibal combined for nine three-pointers as a team.
Wood said Palmyra was able to pull out a win despite the late charge from Hannibal.
“(Hannibal) did knock down a lot of shots,” Wood said. “They weren’t easy shots, and I thought a lot of them were contested. So kudos to them.”
Palmyra also was able to have success from behind the arc, knocking down seven three-pointers.
Hull said early on his team was focusing on Palmyra senior forward Abe Haerr in the interior.
“In the first half, we were trying to fight under the screen instead of over and they were hitting the three’s,” Hull said. “When we’re fighting over it in the second half, we made adjustments and they didn’t make as many three’s. Abe scored a little more, but I can live with that because I would rather them shoot two’s than rain three’s on us.”
Hannibal (4-8) will play Highland (7-4) in the third-place game on Friday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The Pirates previously defeated Highland 68-42 on Nov. 23.
Hull and the coaching staff will watch film and look on what Hannibal can improve upon prior to Friday’s game.
“We played them earlier in the year, but they are not the same team they were back then,” Hull said. “They are 10 times better and playing 10 times better than they did earlier.”
Palmyra (7-5) will play Monroe City (14-1) in the tournament final on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. Monroe City previously defeated Palmyra 58-36 on Dec. 12.
Wood said his team will need to play better offensively and defend like they are capable in Saturday’s final against Monroe City.
“It’s going to take our A game if we want to knock them off and our kids know that,” Wood said. “We are just fortunate to have the opportunity.”