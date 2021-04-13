PALMRYA, Mo. — Palmyra came away with a win over South Shelby and Clark County in a home triangular meet at Jackson Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Palmyra had the low team score of 162, just edging out South Shelby, who finished second at 166. Clark County was third with a score of 209.
Palmyra’s Jacob Webster was the meet medalist with a score of 38. Brady Shively was right behind him at 39. Other Palmyra scores included Elijah Edwards at 42, Laydin Lochman at 43 and Aaron Ritchey at 49.
Palmyra is back in action on Wednesday morning, hosting a invitational at Jackson Park Golf Course at 9 a.m.
Other schools competing in the meet include Clark County, Highland, Mexico, Monroe City, Montgomery County, South Shelby and Van-Far.