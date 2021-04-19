CENTRALIA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys golf team won the Centralia Invitational on Monday, defeating eight other schools.
The Panthers edged Centralia by just two points, with Palmyra having a team score of 342 and Centralia scoring 344.
Hallsville’s Logan Cox was the meet medalist with a score of 77, and Mexico’s Aiden Knipfel was the runner-up at 79.
Jacob Webster and Brady Shively tied for the low score for Palmyra at 81. Other scores for Palmyra included Elijah Edwards at 89, Laydin Lochman at 93 and Dreighton Sprinkle at 102.