WINFIELD, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls track and field team showed no effects of a nearly two-year layoff on Monday with a win at the Winfield Invitational.
Palmyra won the invitational championship with 204.5 points, with Winfield finishing second with 156 points and Bowling Green finishing third with 139 points. The St. Louis Blue Knights finished fourth, Louisiana fifth, Elsberry sixth and Clopton seventh.
Panthers sophomore Emma Krigbaum won both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle events. Krigbaum had a time of 18.89 in the 100-meter hurdles and a time of 55.21 in the 300-meter hurdles.
A pair of Palmyra athletes finished 1-2 in the shot put, with freshman Candra King finishing first with a distance of 9.66 meters and senior Drew Billups finishing second at 9.63 meters.
King would finish second in the discus with a distance of 27.08 meters , while Billups finished fith at 23.19 meters.
Palmyra also went 1-2 in the pole vault. Sophmore Abbey Redd finished first with a top mark of 2.70 meters and freshman Alaina Loman finished second with a top mark of 2.40 meters.
Palmyra's 4X800-meter relay team of Lauren Reid, Bianca Perkins, Lydia Szarka and Jeorgia O'Brien finished first with a time of 11:30.70.
Palmyra's 4X100-meter relay team of Sophie Hoerr, Grace Krigbaum, Mallory Sublette and Taytum White finished first with a time of 54.57.
Palmyra won a third team event in the 4X400-meter relay with a time of 4:34.57. The team consisted of Laurin Sheputis, Alaina Loman, Jaynee Durst and Krigbaum.
Next up for Palmyra is a home varsity dual against Hannibal on Friday at 4 p.m.