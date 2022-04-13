EWING, Mo. — Palmyra came through with a big day at the Jerry Ball Relays at Highland High School on Tuesday, with several area teams also competing.
The Lady Panthers won the girls side of the meet with the aid of seven wins in races and field events.
Palmyra sophomore Candra King won both the girls shot put and discus.
In the girls pole vault, Palmyra had Alaina Loman place first and Abbey Redd placed second.
Palmyra swept all four relay races, placing first in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays.
The 4x100 team consisted of Redd, Taytum White, Bella McBride and Jansen Juette; while the 4x200 team consisted of Redd, Loman, Sydney Compton and White.
The 4x400 team consisted of Laurin Sheputis, Loman, Compton and White; while the 4x800 team consisted of Jeorgia O’Brien, Aly Noland, Loman and Sheputis.
Juette came away with a pair of second place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash.
Compton placed second in both the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash.
Sheputis placed second in the 800-meter run.
Palmyra junior Tenlee Voss placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, second in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the long jump.
Palmyra junior Hayes Miller won the boys 400-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.
Panthers freshman Evan Pennewell won the boys pole vault.
Other notable finishes on the Palmyra boys team included Jayden Sharrow placing fourth in pole vault, Ryan McKeown placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, Connor Bross placing fourth in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
The Hannibal boys team won both the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay races, while coming in second in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Hannibal sophomore Aneyas Williams won both the boys 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Pirates junior Cameron Nichols also came away with a pair of wins on the boys side, placing first in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
Pirates junior Sheldon Bergheger placed second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
Hannibal junior Haden Robertson placed fourth in the boys long jump and second in the triple jump.
Hannibal senior Caden Selle placed fourth in boys discus and third in javelin.
Other notable performances on the Hannibal boys team included Zach Capp finishing third in discus, Kaiser Greenwell finishing third in triple jump, Markahl Humphrey finishing third in the 300-meter hurdles, Cameron Davis finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles, David Munger finishing second in the 3,200-meter run and Eli Hess finishing third in the 800-meter run.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark won the girls javelin. She also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Hannibal freshman Taegan Novel won the girls high jump.
The Hannibal girls 4x200-meter relay team placed second, while the 4x100 team placed third.
The Hannibal girls team also had Jocelyn Dorsey place third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run, Ava Bonvillian place third in the 3,200-meter run, Emilia Bates place fifth in the 3,200-meter run, Jade Thomas place second in high jump, Kyndall Stewart place fourth in long jump, Aliviah Williams place fifth in triple jump, Danica Vohs place fourth in triple jump, Katie Locke place third in pole vault, Emily Groth place fourth in pole vault and Olivia Mears place second in discus.
The Mark Twain girls 4x200 and 4x800-meter relay teams both placed third.
Top finishers on the Mark Twain girls side included Madison Boleach placing fifth in the 100-meter dash, Sydney Miller placing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and Autumn Armour placing third in the long jump.
The Tigers boys team won both the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay races.
Top finishers on the Mark Twain boys side included Lukas McLeod placing second in the 400-meter dash, Will Owen placing second in the 800-meter run, Sam Northcutt placing third in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in high jump, Coden Miller placing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and Ashton Hughes placing third in shot put.
Marion County senior Delaney Straus won both the girls 800-meter run and triple jump. She also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash and third in the 1,600-meter run.
Canton junior Nariah Clay placed fourth in the girls 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Highland senior Robert Goehl won both the boys 110 and 300-meter hurdles.
Cougars senior Cameron Bringer placed second in high jump, long jump and javelin.
Hannibal and Palmyra will compete in the Jefferson City Relays on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.
Mark Twain will compete in the Pittsfield meet on Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
Canton will compete in the Kirksville Tiger Invitational on Friday.
Marion County will compete in the Dennis Hancock Invitational at Monroe City on Tuesday, starting at 3 p.m.
