Palmyra girls tennis sweeps Moberly on senior night

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra held senior night for the girls tennis team and celebrated it with a 9-0 win over Moberly in the first match of the season.
Winning singles matches for Palmyra were Katy Rindom, Maura Gottman, Molly Gottman, Jaynee Durst, Abbey Mann and Jeorgia O'Brien. Palmyra also won all three doubles matches.
Palmyra recognized Durst and Rindom prior to the match for senior night.
It was a start to a busy week for Palmyra. The Panthers (1-0) will host QND on Wednesday, play at Hannibal (1-0) on Thursday and host Battle (0-1) on Saturday.