PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra is coming off a Class 1 District 7 girls tennis championship and is eager to repeat this season.
Palmyra girls tennis head coach Jessica Gottman said the team is focused on repeating as district champions and to make it to the state tournament.
"We work on all the skills during the summer," Jessica Gottman said. "I tell them I don't care if they are here with me, but they really need to be out playing because all of those girls know we start matches right away. It's kind of a high pressure situation, so you either put in the time in or you don't."
Palmyra has a deep roster this season, with a total of 24 players coming out for tennis.
While the Lady Panthers have a lot of depth, only three varsity players return from the 2020 season. Among the returners includes seniors Katy Rindom and Jaynee Durst, along with junior Maura Gottman
Coach Gottman looks for junior Abbey Mann to be a strong player this season. She added that there will be plenty of competition for varsity spots.
"I've already seen a lot of improvement from (Mann)," Jessica Gottman said. "After that, I've got five or six girls right there with each other. I think my lineup changed quite a bit during last season based on challenge matches. I think they are that close in ability that it depends on who is having a better day."
Ridnom spent the summer playing both in singles and doubles tournaments, including the Quincy Doubles Tournament.
"It's just the highest level (at these tournaments)," Rindom said. "Definitely good competition. I didn't get first by any means, but it's just good to play high level people."
Rindom will be part of Palmyra's No. 1 doubles team with Maura Gottman.
Maura Gottman also played in the Quincy Doubles Tournament and spent the summer working on her game.
"We definitely have better attitudes when (Rindom and I) play with each other," Maura Gottman said. "I feel like we keep our heads up and we just push one another to do better. If she hits a shot out, I pick her up and she does the same for me."
Rindom and Maura Gottman qualified for the state tournament in doubles last year after finishing the regular season undefeated.
"Katie and I would like to go back to state (in doubles) and I would also like the top-six varsity players to go to state as a team," Maura Gottman said. "That would be really great. Last year, I didn't do the best (in singles), but I'm hoping this year I'll do better. I've been practicing a lot this summer to try to hit better shots and more angles."
With bigger numbers on this year's team, Coach Gottman has been splitting up preseason practices.
"We are splitting practices, which is nice because I have them split more on ability (and experience)," Jessica Gottman said. "So these older girls can work on some more spin or drop shots, while these younger girls are still working on control."
Rindom has been working on bonding with her younger teammates and leading by example.
"Just trying to make it fun more than anything else, so that people keep playing," Rindom said. "Honestly, everyone doesn't start out that great as a freshman, but once you are a senior they can be pretty good."
One of Palmyra's key rivalries has been with Hannibal, who the Lady Panthers had been dominant against before splitting matches with the Lady Pirates in 2020.
Rindom said she is looking forward to playing Hannibal this season after going 1-1 against the Lady Pirates in 2020.
"Hannibal is definitely going to be a fun match," Rindom said. "We definitely don't want to get beat by Hannibal. We were always better than them in past years, and last year they beat us one time."
Palmyra will also get to play Quincy and Quincy Notre Dame this fall after missing out in 2020 due to Illinois High School Association canceling fall sports due to the pandemic last year.
"We didn't get to play QND last year," Maura Gottman said. "They are always a tough team to play, so we are looking forward to that."
2021 Schedule
Aug. 31 -- Moberly
Sept. 1 -- Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 2 -- at Hannibal
Sept. 4 -- Battle
Sept. 7 -- at Kirksville
Sept. 9 -- at Fulton
Sept. 14 -- at Mexico
Sept. 16 -- Quincy
Sept. 18 -- Marshall Tournament
Sept. 20 -- Hannibal
Sept. 21 -- Kirksville
Sept. 22 -- at Father Tolton
Sept. 28 -- at Quincy Notre Dame