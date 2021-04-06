KAHOKA, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls track and field finished second out of 10 teams in Tuesday's Clark County Invitational.
"We competed well, just didn't have our best overall performances out of our events," said Palmyra head coach Nick Koetters. "We haven't been able to put together consistent meets yet but we have done well because of our depth. Going forward, if we want to do big things at the end of the year, then we will need to get those big performances on a regular basis."
The 4X100-meter relay team of Abbey Redd, Bella McBride, Mallory Sublette and Sophie Hoerr took first place.
Palmyra had both its 4X400-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay teams take third place.
The Panthers had no individual first-place winners, but had four second-place finishes. Finishing second were Taytum White in the 200-meter dash, Jaynee Durst in the javelin, Candra King in the discus and Alaina Loman in the pole vault. Redd finished third in the pole vault.
"We have a bright future and we can do special things this season," Koetters said. "I am looking forward to watching how we progress through the remaining part of the season."
Palmyra hosts a meet on Thursday with Bowling Green, Canton, Clark County, Hannibal, Louisiana, Marion County, Monroe City, Paris and South Shelby, beginning at 4 p.m.