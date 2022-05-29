JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Palmyra tied for sixth place in the Class 3 girls state track and field championships over Friday and Saturday at Adkins Stadium.
Sophomore Candra King placed second in girls discus with a top mark of 37.16 meters on Saturday, after placing seventh in shot put on Friday.
Palmyra had a big showing in girls pole vault with junior Abbey Redd placing second at 3.25 meters and sophomore Alaina Loman placing third at 3.18 meters.
Freshman Sydney Compton placed fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.69.
Senior Jansen Juette closed out her high school career by placing 11th in girls triple jump with a top mark of 10.41 meters.
The Palmyra girls 4x800-meter relay team of Loman, Jeorgia O'Brien, Aly Noland and Laurin Sheputis placed 10th with a time of 10:19.88.
Junior Hayes Miller placed sixth in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.60.
Miller also placed seventh in the 200-meter dash at 22.40 and eighth in the 100-meter dash at 11.27.
In other local action in Class 3, Bowling Green competed in six events on Saturday.
Bowling Green junior Marcus Starks set a new school record in boys high jump, placing second with a top mark of 2.02 meters.
Starks also placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.55.
Bowling Green junior Andrea Korte placed third in girls discus with a top mark of 36.75 meters, setting a personal best record.
The Bowling Green girls 4x200-meter relay team of Riyeen Brown, Tanner Turner, Kasie Orf and Kelley Lewis placed third and set a new school record with a time of 1:46.34.
The Bowling Green girls 4x100-meter relay team of Starlit Ortega, Lewis, Orf and Turner placed third and set a new school record with a time of 50.18.
Bowling Green junior Gunner Bryant placed 14th in boys javelin with a top mark of 43.11.
