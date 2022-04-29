HANNIBAL — Some of the toughest competition from both sides of the Mississippi River were on display in the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays at Porter Stadium on Friday.
After a morning downpour, the rain stayed away long enough to complete a meet that included 14 teams in America’s Hometown.
Palmyra came away with a convincing victory at 125 team points in the girls division, which was 45 points more than the second place team.
“There were a lot of bigger schools that weren’t here last year,” said Palmyra girls track coach Macy Bross. “I think it’s really good actually because it’s a change of pace for our girls. We aren’t seeing the same teams, so it kind of gives us a different look.”
Rounding out the top-five in the girls division were Bowling Green in second, Hannibal in third, Ft. Zumwalt South in fourth and Quincy in fifth. Liberty finished just outside the top-five in sixth place.
Palmyra came away with a clean sweep in the girls relay races, winning the 4x800, 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400.
Panthers senior Jansen Juette won the girls triple jump, with teammate Mallory Sublette placing third.
“It felt really good,” Juette said. “I wasn’t jumping my best at first, but since we had four jumps I tried to reach and jumped my furthest in my fourth jump. So, that helped a lot.”
Juette also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.
“I was a little nervous at first because I knew there were a lot of big schools here,” Juette said. “But I knew it would be good competition and it would push us.”
In the girls pole vault, Palmyra had the top two finishers with Abbey Redd placing first and Alaina Loman placing second. Hannibal had two top-five finishers with Katie Locke placing fourth and Emily Groth placing fifth.
Panthers sophomore Candra King placed second in girls shot put and third in discus.
“Candra has been getting us a lot of points,” Bross said. “She usually gets us between 16 and 20 points every meet. She’s usually in the top-three and those are huge points that we rely on every meet.”
Palmyra sophomore Laurin Sheputis came away with a win in the girls 800-meter dash, with Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placing third.
Dorsey also placed third in the 1,600-meter dash behind Liberty sophomore Arianna Neisen in second and Quincy senior Olivia Schuering in first.
Dorsey said it felt awesome to place third in both races.
“There’s defintely a lot of good competition here,” Dorsey said. “This is one of the biggest meets we’ve had all year. It’s a tough one.”
Pirates freshman Taegan Novel won the girls high jump, with Palmyra sophomore Chloe Hicks placing third.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark won the girls javelin and sophomore Kamiel Crane placed third. Palmyra senior Jaynee Durst was fourth.
Liberty senior Elliana Sunde won the girls 100-meter dash and placed second in the 200-meter dash. Palmyra sophomore Taytum White was third in the 200.
The Mark Twain girls team had Autumn Armour place fifth in long jump and Maddie Epperson place sixth in shot put.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge when we got here based on the number of schools and the caliber of schools that were going to be here,” said Mark Twain girls track coach Erin Mack. “We knew that it would be competition for us and we were hoping with that increased competition that we would see some better times, jumps and throws.”
Mack said it was nice to have a meet close to home so that the athletes families could attend.
"It's been fun to see the competitors and this level of competition," Mack said. "We are a small school and we knew that coming into the meet. Overall, I think the kids have done OK. It's a challenge."
In the boys division, Hannibal finished third with 87 team points, behind second-place Bowling Green and first-place Ft. Zumwalt North.
“It feels really good,” said Hannibal junior Haden Robertson. “It’s our first home meet because all of our others got canceled. We’re showing off in front of our hometown.”
Quincy tied with Kirksville for fourth place in the boys division. Palmyra was sixth and Liberty was seventh.
After finishing second in boys long jump to Liberty junior Alex Girardin, Robertson came back to win triple jump over Bowling Green junior Marcus Starks.
“It feels really good, especially this being my first year since seventh grade running track,” Robertson said. “We haven’t got much practice on long jump, but I was able to get a good mark.”
Palmyra junior Hayes Miller had a strong showing in the sprint races, coming away with a win in the boys 400-meter dash over Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols, who placed second.
“Every time it just gets you going and you feel great when you come out with a win,” Miller said. “Just because how hard the race is and how many people don’t want to do it. It makes you feel so much better.”
Miller placed third in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, battling with Quincy senior Jett Rose and Ft. Zumwalt senior Ayden Bredenkamp.
In the 200-meter dash; Rose placed first, Bredenkamp placed second in front of Miller. Pirates sophomore Aneyas Williams was right behind them in fourth place.
In the 100-meter dash; Bredenkamp placed first and Rose placed second in front of Miller.
“This is the first time I’ve had a good amount of competition (this year), so I was a little nervous coming in,” Miller said. “But I settled in and did what I needed to do.”
Pirates senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault, with Panthers freshman Evan Pennewell placing second. Greenwell also placed fourth in triple jump.
Hannibal senior Caden Selle placed fourth in boys javelin.
Hannibal won the boys 4x100-meter relay and placed second in the 4x200-meter relay.
Mark Twain placed third in the boys 4x400-meter relay.
“We weren’t able to run in it last year, so I’m really glad to be back in it,” said Mark Twain boys track coach Matt Boswell. “It’s great to be in a meet so close to home for us. I think that (Hannibal track coach) Jeff Gschwender and his whole team do a fantastic job of keeping it organized and running well. I think it’s a really cool opportunity for our kids.”
Boswell added that he was happy with the team's performance.
"It's one of the more competitive meets that we're in with the bigger schools, but it brings out the best in our guys," Boswell said. "Brandon Black and Coden Miller both ran their mile under five minutes today. They attribute that to the competition of this meet."
Tigers senior Ashton Hughes placed fourth in boys shot put and Sam Northcutt placed fifth in high jump.
Palmyra sophomore Carson Hicks finished second in boys high jump to Starks.
In the boys 3,200-meter relay; Quincy senior Fiker Rosen placed third and Liberty senior Cannen Wolf placed second behind the winning racer, Ft. Zumwalt North junior Taylor Mason.
Quincy senior Lamarrio Rodgers placed second in boys discus.
Mark Twain will compete in the EMO Conference meet at Montgomery City on Tuesday.
Palmrya will compete in the Clarence Cannon Conference meet at Highland on Monday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Hannibal will compete in the North Central Missouri Conference meet at Fulton on Friday, May 6, starting at 3:30 p.m.
