MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls track and field team came away with second place at the Class 3 District 4 meet on Saturday.
Palmyra senior Jansen Juette placed second in girls triple jump with a distance of 34-00.75.
Panthers sophomore Candra King won the girls discus (113-06.00) and placed second in shot put (37-01.25).
Palmyra sophomore Alaina Loman won the girls pole vault with a distance of 10-07.50, with teammate Abbey Redd also qualifying for sectionals after finishing third with a distance of 9-11.25.
Panthers freshman Sydney Compton placed fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.92.
Palmyra sophomore Bella McBride placed fourth in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.29.
Panthers sophomore Taytum White placed fourth in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.72.
Palmyra sophomore Laurin Sheputis placed fourth in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.85.
The Palmyra girls 4x800-meter relay team of Jeorgia O'Brien, Loman, Aly Noland and Sheputis placed third with a time of 10:24.62.
The Palmyra girls 4x400-meter relay team of Sheputis, Loman, White and Compton placed fourth with a time of 4:20.87.
Palmyra junior Hayes Miller won three boys races -- the 100-meter dash (11.27), the 200-meter dash (23.13) and the 400-meter dash (50.82).
Panthers sophomore Gideon Bogue placed third in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.63.
The Palmyra 4x400-meter relay team of Bogue, Marty Smyser, Caleb Juette and Miller placed third with a time of 3:37.80.
Palmyra freshman Evan Pennewell placed third in boys pole vault with a distance of 11-03.50.
Panthers junior Jose Juarez placed fourth in boys shot put with a distance of 42-10.75.
Palmyra will compete in the sectional meet at Montgomery County High School on Saturday.
