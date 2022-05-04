EWING, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls track and field team placed second at the Clarence Cannon Conference meet at Highland High School on Tuesday.
The Palmyra 4x100-meter relay team of Abbey Redd, Mallory Sublette, Bella McBride and Jansen Juette placed first with a time of 53.11.
Palmyra also saw its girls 4x200 and 4x800-meter relay teams place second, while the 4x400 team placed third.
Juette placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.16 and second in the triple jump.
Sublette was right behind Juette in triple jump with a third place finish.
Palmyra junior Tenlee Voss placed second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.05 and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.37.
Panthers freshman Sydney Compton placed second in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.82 and third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.17.
Palmyra had two girls place in the top-five in the pole vault with Redd placing second and Alaina Loman placing fourth.
Panthers sophomore Candra King placed third in girls discus with a distance of 33.1 meters and third in shot put with a distance of 10.93 meters.
Palmyra sophomore Chloe Hicks placed second in the girls high jump.
Panthers junior Jeorgia O'Brien placed fourth in both the girls 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Palmyra junior Hayes Miller won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.73 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.37. He also placed third in the 100-meter dash.
The Palmyra boys 4x400-meter relay team placed second with a time of 3:38.88.
Panthers sophomore Chloe Hicks won the boys high jump with a distance of 1.82 meters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.