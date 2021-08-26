PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls golf team enters the 2021 season with a lot of experience and are looking to make a push towards a berth in the state meet.
Palmyra returns every player from last year’s team, including three players qualifying for individual spots at the state meet in 2020. Senior Mallory Comstock and juniors Mallory Sublette and Kylie Begley enter the season with plenty of experience after making the state meet last season.
“We were only one shot with (senior) Maddie Jawad from (making state) as a team,” said Palmyra head coach Chris Parsons. “With all back and knowing how close we were, expectations for this group are very high.”
Comstock and Jawad are the two seniors on this year’s team and will be looked upon as leaders after participating in the the girls golf program for the past four years.
Besides the quartet of Comstock, Sublette, Begley and Jawad; Palmyra has several other golfers who could make an impact this season.
“(Taytum) Parsons and (Ella) Goldinger) also had very strong seasons as a freshman and sophomore respectively, last season,” Parsons said. “Ava (Weiman) and Hailey (Begley) round out this group and they are also ready for a strong sophomore season, it seems through the first week.”
Palmyra has been working on several aspects of the game in summer practices.
“In practice, we are working on lots of chips and putts, which are huge in girls golf,” Parsons said. “We also spend lots of time just getting out and getting holes in. Best way to learn is to get out and swing.”
Some of the favorite courses the team enjoys playing on is Norwoods Golf Course, plus the ones in Kirksville and Columbia.
“Not having a conference for golf makes it kind of tough to really find rivals for us,” Parsons said. “Really we just want to go out and compete with ourselves everyday and put up new team and individual best scores.”
2021 Roster
Haylie Begley (10)
Kylie Begley (11)
Mallory Comstock (12)
Ella Goldinger (11)
Madeline Jawad (12)
Taytum Parsons (10)
Mallory Sublette (11)
Kaylee Warning (11)
Ava Weiman (10)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 30 — at Helias Catholic
Aug. 31 — at Moberly
Sept. 2 — at Mexico
Sept. 10 — Boonville Tournament
Sept. 14 — at Macon
Sept. 20 — Smith-Cotton Invitational
Sept. 21 — Kirksville Tournament
Sept. 28 — at Macon
Sept. 30 — Brookfield Invitational
Oct. 4 — Smith-Cotton