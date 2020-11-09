COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls team finished ninth overall, while four members of the Mark Twain team competed in the Class 2 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships at Gans Creek on Friday.
The ninth-place Panthers girls team finished with an average time of 24:28.24. Freshman Laurin Sheputis was Palmyra’s top individual finisher with a time of 23:02.9, which was good for 38th place.
Rounding out the Palmyra girls team was sophomore Alyssa Noland in 72nd place at 23:53, senior Bella Perkins finished in 87th place at 24:26.4, senior Lydia Szarka finished in 112th place at 25:26.3, senior Emily Jefferies finished in 121st place at 25:45.9 and senior Emily Malone finished in 148th place at 27:35.2.
The Mark Twain girls team sent three girls to the state meet. Sophomore Matera Ellis finished 43rd overall with a time of 23:10.6.
Rounding out the Mark Twain girls team was sophomore Lauren Booth in 100th place with a time of 24:50.5 and freshman Cynthia Resor in 111th time with a time of 25:24.1.
Mark Twain senior Zoe Miller also traveled with the team, but did not compete in the race.
St. Pius X senior Rita Eimer won the girls race with a time of 19:37.2. West Platte freshman Julia Pattison finished second and Brookfield junior Alex Sharp finished third.
Arcadia Valley was the team winner of the girls race. North Platte finished second and St. Pius X finished third.
Mark Twain junior Will Owen set a new personal record with a time of 18:16.8, which was good for 56th overall in the boys race.
Palmyra senior Casey Hathaway finished 118th overall with a time of 19:29.6. He was the only runner for Palmyra on the boys team.
Spokane senior Sam Shuman was the individual winner of the boys race with a time of 16:03.6. New Bloomfield junior Nathan Hinrichs finished second and Bishop DuBourg senior George Blanco finished third.
Father Tolton Catholic was the team winner of the boys race. Steelville finished second and Lexington finished third.