CANTON, Mo. -- The Palmyra girls basketball team fell to Canton 58-45 on the road Friday.
Lady Panthers freshman Candra King scored a team-high 17 points. Freshman Taytum White was second on the team with 12 points.
Canton senior Abigail Jarvis led her team with 16 points, with sophomore Nariah Clay finishing second with 13 points.
Palmyra (3-2) plays Louisiana (0-5) on Monday night in the final game before Christmas break. The Lady Panthers then return to play on Monday, Jan. 4 when they compete in the Canton Tournament.