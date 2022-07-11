PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra will kick off its 2022 varsity football season with three straight road games.
The Panthers will play at Hallsville on the season opener on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Palmyra will follow that up with two road games, playing Bowling Green on Sept. 2 and Centralia on Sept. 9.
Palmyra will hold its home opener on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. against Macon. That game will be followed by another home game on Sept. 23 against Brookfield.
Palmyra will play its annual rivalry game against Monroe City on Sept. 30 at Lankford Field in Monroe City.
The Panthers will host Clark County on Oct. 7 and play at Highland on Oct. 14.
Palmyra will close out the regular season on Oct. 21 with a home game against South Shelby.
Prior to the season opener, Palmyra will participate in the Hannibal Jamboree on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
Palmyra is coming off a 4-6 season in 2021.
