CENTER, Mo. -- It was neck-and-neck during the first three quarters of Tuesday's boys basketball game between Mark Twain and Palmyra.
The game entered halftime tied at 20-20 and Palmyra was clinging to a 35-31 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers put up 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-45 win over the Tigers.
Juniors Bear Bock and Carson Hicks tied for the Palmyra scoring lead with 14 points. Jon Lundberg and Ethan Redd both scored nine points.
Tigers senior Conner Eckler scored a team-high 12 points. Sam Northcutt added 11 points, while Josh Brothers put up 10 points.
Mark Twain (1-1) will host Community (1-1) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra (2-0) will play at Canton (0-2) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
