BROOKFIELD, Mo. — Palmyra competed in the Clarence Cannon Conference meet on Thursday, winning one out of three matches.
Centralia defeated Palmyra 74-6 in the first match. Luke Triplett was the only Panthers winner, defeating Centralia’s Payton Mabrey by fall in the 220 match.
Palmyra defeated Macon 34-29 in the second match. Winners for Palmyra included Luke Lawson (106), Audrin McElvain (120), Brayden Pillars (132), Jose Juarez (195), Triplett and Nolyn Richards (285).
Brookfield defeated Palmyra 57-21 in the third match. Winners for Palmyra included Lawson, Juarez, Triplett and Richards.
Triplett won all three matches and earned his 100th career win on Thursday.
Palmyra will compete in a wrestling dual against Hannibal at Korf Gymnasium on Monday at 6 p.m. in its next meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.