MONROE CITY, Mo. -- A day after giving Monroe City a run for their money in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament semifinal, Palmyra was unable to continue that momentum into Friday's third place game.
A slow start doomed Palmyra, as Louisiana defeated the Panthers 58-40.
Bulldogs junior Jack Logan was dominant behind the arc and drained seven 3-pointers, while scoring a team-high 26 points. Mason Washington scored 13 points and Ryan Capps scored 20 points.
Panthers sophomore Carson Hicks scored a team-high 11 points, while Alex Loman scored nine points.
Palmyra (3-2) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
