Raeson Miller 4.28.JPG

Palmyra batter Raeson Miller makes contact with the ball during Friday's game against Palmyra at Veterans Baseball Field.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

LIBERTY, Ill. -- Despite a late rally, Palmyra fell to Liberty 5-4 in a cross-state baseball game on Monday at Liberty High School.

Eagles starting pitcher Landon Deege pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.

