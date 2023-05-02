LIBERTY, Ill. -- Despite a late rally, Palmyra fell to Liberty 5-4 in a cross-state baseball game on Monday at Liberty High School.
LIBERTY, Ill. -- Despite a late rally, Palmyra fell to Liberty 5-4 in a cross-state baseball game on Monday at Liberty High School.
Eagles starting pitcher Landon Deege pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.
Palmyra starting pitcher Drew Comer went 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and was the losing pitcher. He allowed one hit, seven walks and three earned runs. Ty Haskins pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief without allowing a run.
Colby Cook went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk, run and an RBI for Palmyra.
Raeson Miller went 2-for-4 with a run, while Rayce Ragar went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Up next for Liberty (5-12) is a home game against Griggsville-Perry at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Up next for Palmyra (1-16) is a road game against South Shelby (16-3) at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
A three-game winning streak for Marion County was snapped on Monday, when the Mustangs fell to Louisiana 13-1 in a road baseball game.
Mustangs center fielder Jackson Stewart went 1-for-1 with a walk.
Joey Lagemann got the start on the mound for Marion County and went 3.2 innings with five strikeouts; while allowing 13 hits, three walks and 12 earned runs.
Kenneth McCormick pitched a gem for the Bulldogs to earn the win. He went five innings with six strikeouts, while only allowing one hit and two walks.
Brady Fisher went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs, a double, a triple and three RBIs for Louisiana.
Louisiana (4-13) will play at North Shelby (7-4) on Tuesday and host Monroe City (3-10) on Wednesday.
Marion County (4-9) will play at Higbee (12-1) on Tuesday and host Novinger (1-13) on Friday.
It was not the night Monroe City was looking for.
The Panthers fell to Clark County 23-1 in a road baseball game on Monday.
Monroe City (3-10) will play at Louisiana (4-13) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Canton baseball team lost a close one to Scotland County on Monday, falling 8-7 at home.
Canton (5-7) will host Camp Point Central (8-10) on Tuesday and play at Paris (2-11) on Thursday.
