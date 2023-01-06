LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- No. 3 seed Palmyra fell to No. 2 seed Kirksville 51-43 in the Highland boys basketball tournament semifinals on Thursday.
Kirksville held a slim 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and took a 27-21 lead by halftime.
"Played a great game defensively against a very good, athletic and big Kirksville team," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "The difference was the basket-making. We got excellent shot opportunities inside and out, but we couldn't find the bottom of the net tonight."
Panthers junior Carson Hicks scored a team-high 15 points, while junior Bear Bock added 14 points.
Kirksville senior Isaac Danielson scored a game-high 18 points.
Palmyra (10-2) will play Canton (5-7) in the third-place game at 9 p.m. on Friday. Canton fell to Macon 65-33 in the other semifinal on Thursday.
