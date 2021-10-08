LEWISTOWN, Mo. — In a game with several lead changes, Palmyra found itself on the short end as time ran out, falling to Highland 24-20 in Friday’s road game.
Palmyra quarterback Collin Arch ran in the game’s first touchdown on a three-yard run midway through the first quarter.
Then, Highland quarterback Drew Mallett threw two touchdown passes to Devon Stutsman to put the Cougars up 12-7.
Ryan McKeown would run in a touchdown on a sweep to help Palmyra regain the lead at 14-12.
Mallett threw his third touchdown pass of the game late in the second quarter to Cameron Bringer to give Highland a 18-14 lead going into halftime.
With a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Adam Goodwin scored a touchdown on a one-yard run to put Palmyra up 20-18 as he was filling in for an injured Arch.
Palmyra’s lead would not last. Highland running back Robert Goehl scored on a two-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars back the lead.
Arch went three-for-10f for 54 yards passing. Nolyn Richards was Palmyra’s leading rusher with 69 yards on 18 carries.
Palmyra (3-4) will host South Shelby (2-4) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 15.
