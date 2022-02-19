PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra fell to Clarence Cannon Conference foe Highland 61-50 in the boys basketball regular season finale on Saturday.
Panthers sophomore Bear Bock led the way in scoring with 17 points. Senior Alex Loman added 13 points and senior Mason Roberts racked up 10 points.
Cougars senior Drew Mallett led his team in scoring with 18 points, while senior Alex Meyer put up 13 points.
Palmyra (14-11) will play the winner of the Highland/Clark County quarterfinal game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Monroe City High School.
