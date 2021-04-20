HALLSVILLE, Mo. -- The Palmyra baseball team lost to Hallsville 15-14 on Monday at Hallsville High School.
The Panthers had 13 hits and four walks, but it was not enough to get the win, as Hallsville walked off victorious.
"I was proud of our approach at the plate as we only struck out one time all game," said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. "The balls they hit on the ground all found holes."
Palmyra (8-3) will play at Quincy Notre Dame in its next game on Thursday at 7 p.m. The home game against Highland scheduled for Tuesday was pushed back to Friday after the Brookfield game due to the weather.