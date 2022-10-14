Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.