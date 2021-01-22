PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team fell short in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament on Friday, losing to Clark County 49-36.
The Lady Panthers were unable to overcome a rough start, after Clark County entered halftime with a 32-15 lead.
Palmyra freshman Candra King scored a team-high 10 points, with freshman Taytum White finishing second with nine points.
Clark County senior Brooklyn Howe and junior Alexis Ellison tied for the team-lead with 16 points.
Palmyra (5-8) will play next on Monday, when the Lady Panthers travel to Kirksville for a 6 p.m. game. Palmyra will also play again on Tuesday, when they host Brookfield (0-7), with game time at 6 p.m.