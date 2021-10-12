Palmyra falls short to Westminster Christian in tennis sectionals

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. -- Palmyra was unable to keep up with Westminster Christian in the Class 1 State Girls Tennis Tournament sectional round on Monday, falling 5-1.
Palmyra's sole win came in doubles play with Katy Rindom and Maura Gottman defeating the Westminster Christian duo of Keeley O'Meara and Ava Hornburg 9-7 in the No. 1 match
Westminster Christian won the remaining two doubles matches, with their duo of Greta Larsen and Avery Surber defeating Palmyra's Molly Gottman and Jaynee Durst 8-3 in the No. 2 match. Palmyra's No. 3 team of Abbey Mann and Jeorgia O'Brien fell to Westminster Christian's duo of Kate Dempsey and Alexis Hackmann.
The Lady Panthers lost all three singles matches. Molly Gottman fell to Surber in two sets (1-6, 1-6), Mann fell to Dempsey in two sets (2-6, 4-6) and O'Brien fell to Hackmann in two sets (0-6, 2-6).
Palmyra finishes the season with a 10-6 record after falling in the sectional round.
