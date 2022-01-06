LEWISTOWN, Mo. — While the Highland girls basketball semifinal game between No. seed Kirksville and No. 3 seed Palmyra was fast-paced, points were hard to come by.
The Lady Tigers were a bit more successful offensively and the end result was a 49-39 Kirksville win over Palmyra.
“I felt like we played well most of the game,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “The girls even said after the game we got sped up and missed a lot of open looks when we had opportunities in transition. Credit to Kirksville, they did what I think they wanted us to do.”
Lady Panthers senior Jansen Juette scored first and Palmyra had a brief lead in the game’s first few minutes.
It would not last. Kirksville would have a 18-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 29-22 lead by halftime.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, scoring seven points each.
“I feel like both teams hit a wall starting in the third quarter,” Brandenburg said. “Some shots didn’t fall and sometimes that’s hard to overcome. That’s part of the process. Part of what we are learning as a fairly younger team is how to overcome to obstacles when you are facing a good team.”
Kirksville shut the door in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points compared to 10 points by Palmyra.
Palmyra sophomore forward Candra King led the way in scoring with 17 points and also had four boards.
“Candra played a great game,” Brandenburg said. “We knew Kirksville was a team that didn’t necessarily have a big body to matchup with her inside and they would have to commit people to stopping her inside. She was accepting the challenge. She is a competitor and wants to win at all costs.”
Lady Panthers sophomore guard Taytum White scored nine points and had four rebounds.
Kirksville senior forward Corinne Vorkink scored a team-high 14 points and also led the Lady Tigers with nine rebounds.
Lady Tigers sophomore guard Jada Jackson scored 11 points and had four rebounds.
Palmyra (7-3) will play Scotland County (7-1) in the third place game on Saturday.
Brandenburg said Palmyra was hoping to play in the tournament championship game and will have put it behind them to prepare for the third place game.
“(We will) continue to work on what we do well,” Brandenburg said. “Trusting our process of what we do on offense and defense. Scotland County has got a lot of good girls and they run a lot of stuff really well offensively. Defensively they do a lot of different things.”
