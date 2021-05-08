Palmyra falls short to Clark County in girls district track meet

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- A dropped baton in the 4X100-meter relay is all that stopped Palmyra from winning the Class 2 District 4 girls track and field meet on Saturday at Monroe City High School.
Instead, Clark County came away with the meet championship and Palmyra finished second after being disqualified in the 4X100-meter relay.
"We did really well," said Palmyra girls track head coach Nick Koetters. "We advanced at least one kid in every field event, so that's awesome. We are going to have 15 entries and that's the best we've had in 10 years."
Even with the disqualification of the 4X100-meter relay team, Palmyra will send three relay teams to the sectional meet after the 4X200-meter relay and 4X400-meter relay teams placed second and the 4X800-meter relay team placed fourth.
Palmyra freshman Candra King is heading to sectionals in two events, after winning the discus and placing second in the shot put.
Palmyra sophomore Abbey Redd won the pole vault and her teammate, Alaina Loman, placed fourth to give Palmyra two sectional qualifiers in pole vault.
Palmyra sophomore Mallory Sublette won the triple jump. Rounding out the field event sectional qualifiers were Chloe Hicks placing second in the high jump, Dyoni Mundy placing fourth in the high jump, Grace Krigbaum placing fourth in the javelin and Taytum White placing third in the long jump.
Among the individual track sectional qualifiers included Bella McBride placing fourth in the 100-meter dash, White placing fourth in the 200-meter dash and Laurin Sheputis placing third in the 400-meter dash.
"This is honestly one of the tougher districts in the state," Koetters said. "The other district we are going up against (in sectionals) has one or two schools that's kind of tougher. We finish second and third in a lot of stuff in sectionals."
Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood had a hat trick by qualifying for sectionals in three individual events. She placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and second in pole vault.
Monroe City senior Lexie Birt will be heading to the sectional meet after winning the 300-meter hurdles.
Joining Birt and Youngblood in the sectional meet will be Ella Hays and Emmalee Willams. Hays placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run and Williams placed second in the 800-meter run.
Monroe City won two relay races, placing first in both the 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relays.
"It was kind of our mantra today that you just come out and do you, no matter what the weather was like," said Monroe City girls track head coach Laura Mulvaney. "Just come out and perform to the best of your ability because everybody else is right after the same thing."
The Mark Twain 4X100-meter relay team consisting of Autumn Armour, Bre Black, Audrey Ross and Madison Boleach placed fourth to qualify for sectionals.
Mark Twain had two athletes qualify for individual sectional events, with Armour placing second in the 100-meter dash and Matera Ellis placing fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
"We have a tough district and even tougher sectionals," said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. "It's been tough today. The wind and the weather hasn't really been cooperative. I feel like my kids have done their best and I feel like they've done what they needed."
The Tigers did not have any sectional qualifiers in the field events. Top performers for Mark Twain in field events included Armour placing fifth in long jump and Taylor Martin placing eighth in discus.
"The girls knew there was going to be some tough competition in both running and field events going into today," Mack said. "They knew they were going to have to bring 100% effort and put their best foot forward."
Mulvaney said it is a lot of fun for Monroe City to be able to host the district meet that includes 13 other schools.
"It's always a bittersweet meet," Mulvaney said. "You know that some of these kids that have worked hard all year, that is their last meet. Then for some of these kids, this is just the beginning."