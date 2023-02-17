Candra King 1.24.JPG

Palmyra junior Candra King shoots a free throw during a game on Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Brookfield at Palmyra High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Palmyra junior forward Candra King's presence was felt during Friday's game against Highland, after she missed several games due to injury.

King racked up a team-high 21 points, eight boards, two steals and a block during the Lady Panthers 64-55 road win over Clarence Cannon Conference foe Highland to close out the regular season.

