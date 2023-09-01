HANNIBAL -- The "Battle of Hwy. 61" went down to the wire on Thursday, with Palmyra defeating Hannibal 5-4 in the girls tennis meet.
Hannibal won the first two singles matches, with Lanie Privett defeating Molly Gottman 8-3 in the No. 1 match and Aubrielle Krigbaum defeating Laura Noland 8-2 in the No. 2 match.
Palmyra came back to win the next four singles matches. Marina Meyer defeated Kasey DeStefane 8-6 in the No. 3 match, Kenzie Bollin defeated Julie Lee 8-4 in the No. 4 match, Natalie Bartz defeated Addison Sutton 8-2 in the No. 5 match and Maggie Keim defeated Elizabeth Wellman 8-2 in the No. 6 match.
The Hannibal duo of Privett and DeStefane defeated the Palmyra duo of Noland and Bollin 8-6 in the No. 1 doubles match.
The Hannibal duo of Krigbaum and Abby Hickman defeated the Palmyra duo of Meyer and Bartz 8-6 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Palmyra duo of Keim and Hadlie Kroeger defeated the Hannibal duo of Lee and Sutton 8-1 in the No. 3 doubles match.
Palmyra (2-0) will host Macomb in its next meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hannibal (2-2) will host Mexico (2-5) in its next meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
