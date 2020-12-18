PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys wrestling team competed in its first home meet of the season on Friday, in much different circumstances than in a normal year.
Several of Palmyra’s top wrestlers did not compete, spectators were limited and several new coronavirus safety precautions were put in place.
Palmyra wrestling head coach Josh Buatte said his team will have to adapt and get used to the changes.
“It was way more quiet than normal in here,” Buatte said. “I think having to wear masks kind of threw some of the kids for a loop in the first meet of the year, and it was little bit different overall.”
The Panthers were unable to come up with their first win of the year, though. After dropping the first match, North Callaway won a 62-18 victory.
Despite the loss, Buatte said it felt good to see his team wrestle in the first home meet.
“You just don’t know when your last match is going to be, especially in a year like this,” Buatte said. “So, we just want to get as many matches as we can in.”
Palmyra 106-pound wrestler Kaden Crane opened up the dual with a win by fall over North Callaway’s Cashton Holloway.
“(Crane) goes out there and he is going to do what he can do, and he’s going to put forth his full effort,” Buatte said. “He’s one of the leaders on the team and is going to go out there and lead by example.”
The Thunderbirds would bounce back in the second match. North Callaway 113-pound wrestler defeated Palmyra’s Audrin McElvain in a 15-1 decision.
North Callaway won the 120-pound and 126-pound matches by forfeit, which gave them a 17-6 lead.
In the 132-pound match, North Callaway’s Riley Humphrey defeated Palmyra’s Brayden Stevens in a 2-0 decision.
North Callaway won the next two matches by falls. Blake Whipple defeated Palmyra’s Grayson Stevens in the 138-pound match, and Grant Bell defeated Palmyra’s Noah Welty in the 145-pound match.
“It didn’t really show that much tonight, but they are very hard workers,” Buatte said. “The ones that did wrestle tonight were our younger group ... and they are still going out and giving it their all. That’s all you can really ask.”
The Thunderbirds won the next three matches by forfeits; the 152-pound, the 160-pound and the 170-pound. North Callaway took a 50-6 lead going into the 182-pound match.
North Callaway 182-pound wrestler Josh Selby defeated Palmyra’s Jayden Sharrow by fall, which would be the final match of the night with the three remaining matches being forfeits.
North Callaway won the 195-pound match by forfeit. The Panthers would win the final two matches by forfeit; with Jose Juarez winning the 220-pound and Xzavier Battaglio winning the 285-pound matches.
Notable wrestlers not competing for Palmyra Friday night included Collin Arch, Ross Arch, Luke Triplett and Weston King. King is dealing with a leg injury.
Buatte said he hopes to get some of these wrestlers back in the next couple of weeks.
“You never know what’s going on or what injuries might lead to,” Buatte said. “Some of the ones ... who weren’t in the lineup tonight definitely make an impact when they are in there.”
Friday’s match was the first of three matches in four days for the Panthers.
On Saturday, both the Palmyra boys and girls wrestling teams will travel to Timberland for a quad meet that also includes Christian Brothers and Francis Howell. The boys match starts at 10 a.m. and the girls match begins at noon.
On Monday, both teams will travel to Trenton for a 5:30 p.m. meet. The girls match is just a dual with Trenton, while the boys match is a triangular with Albany and Trenton.
“It’s pretty back-to-back-to-back, which is kind of nice,” Buatte said. “Because after that, they will have a nice break with Christmas.”