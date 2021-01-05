EWING, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team fell short in their first-round matchup against Canton in the Highland Tournament on Monday, losing 41-24.
The game was close in the first half, with Palmyra holding to a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Canton took a 19-14 lead.
The second half was a different story, with Canton outscoring Palmyra 23-10.
Palmyra freshman Candra King scored a team-high eight points, with sophomore Abbey Redd finishing second with six points.
Canton senior Abigail Jarvis led her team with 12 points, with Macie Fisher and Tegan Burbridge tying for second with nine points apiece.
Palmyra (4-3) will play Knox County (3-4) in the consolation bracket semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m.