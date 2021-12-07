MONROE CITY, Mo. — Palmyra defeated South Shelby 48-38 in the first round of the Monroe City boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
“We still need to cut down on missed layups and not be out to lunch on defense a little bit,” said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. “Other than that, I thought we did pretty well. Had some good excitement. We seen flashes of what we can be and it’s just going to keep taking time to see what we can do.”
The Panthers did most of their scoring in the first half and entered halftime with a commanding 33-18 lead, aided by 11 points from Laydin Lochman and eight points from Bear Bock.
South Shelby would outscore Palmyra by a 20-15 margin in the second half, but not enough to threaten the Panthers lead.
“It’s just them slowing down their minds and paying attention,” Rea said. “Hey guys, we haven’t scored in the last three possessions because we missed layups. Let’s work until we get something we can’t miss. Let’s not force anything.”
Eli Carter led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Elijah Kline scored seven points.
Lochman finished with a team-high 13 points. Bock had 12 points, while Alex Loman had seven points.
“We had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys,” Rea said. “We just have to finish games off. Not have that little lull where we play to the scoreboard.”
South Shelby (1-2) will play Marion County (1-2) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Palmyra (4-1) will play Monroe City (2-1) in the second round of the Monroe City Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
“(We will) do what we do,” Rea said. “It’s still (teenagers) playing. It’s not a professional team or anything like that. We are just going to play basketball and try to perfect what we are doing. Whatever happens, happens.”
