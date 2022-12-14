PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra continued its torrid start to the season on Tuesday night, defeating Quincy Notre Dame 55-34.
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra continued its torrid start to the season on Tuesday night, defeating Quincy Notre Dame 55-34.
Panthers senior Jon Lundberg scored a team-high 17 points, which included five 3-pointers. Junior Carson Hicks added 13 points.
Raiders senior Alex Connoyer scored a team-high nine points, while senior Jackson Stratton added seven points.
Palmyra (7-0) will host Mendon Unity (1-4) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
QND (4-2) will host Camp Point (4-1) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City wins third straight game
The Monroe City girls basketball team continued its momentum after winning third place in its home tournament, defeating Mark Twain 63-19.
Lady Panthers freshman Naaron Hays scored a game-high 19 points, while sophomore Mari Gares put up 18 points.
Lady Tigers freshman Adalynne Means scored a team-high nine points.
Mark Twain (0-6) will play at Clopton (3-4) on the road in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Monroe City (3-4) will play West Burlington in its next game at Clark County High School in the CCC/SEC Shootout at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
South Shelby takes down Canton
South Shelby rebounded from a Saturday loss to Palmyra in the Monroe City Tournament championship game on Tuesday, defeating Canton 61-33.
Lady Birds senior Miranda Patterson scored a game-high 20 points, while Kaylee Gaines added 15 points.
South Shelby (6-1) will host Centralia (6-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Canton (3-2) will play at Mendon Unity (10-1) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
HLGU men's basketball falls to Central Baptist
The Hannibal-LaGrange men's basketball team fell to Central Baptist 70-44 in an American Midwest Conference game on Tuesday at Mabee Sports Complex.
HLGU started off slow and found itself down 37-13 to CBC by halftime.
"Our effort in the second half was much better tonight, but we need to put together two halves to compete against the top teams in our conference," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Nehemiah Baker led the Trojans in scoring with 13 points. Nick Gutierrez put up eight points, pulled down four rebounds and had one block.
HLGU (5-6, 1-3) will be off three weeks for the holiday break. The Trojans will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 5, hosting the University of Health Science and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
