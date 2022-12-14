Juette Pal.jpg

File photo of Palmyra’s Bronson Juette (13) taking a shot during the Panthers semifinal game against Louisiana in the of the 98th Annual Monroe City basketball tournament.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra continued its torrid start to the season on Tuesday night, defeating Quincy Notre Dame 55-34.

Panthers senior Jon Lundberg scored a team-high 17 points, which included five 3-pointers. Junior Carson Hicks added 13 points.

