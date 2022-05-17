SHELBINA, Mo. -- Palmyra defeated Monroe City 11-9 in a back-and-forth Class 3 District 6 semifinal on Monday.
Monroe City had a 2-1 lead after two innings and took a 4-1 lead in the third inning when Bo Patterson hit a two-run home run.
Palmyra struck back in the bottom of the third, scoring six runs to take a 7-5 lead with Nolyn Richards hitting a two-run home run.
Monroe City tied it at 7-7 in the fourth inning when Gavin Mudd hit a two-RBI single.
Ethan Tallman came through with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning to give Palmyra a 9-7 lead.
Hunter Wilson made a diving catch to clinch the win for Palmyra in the seventh inning.
Monroe City finishes the season with a 5-10 record.
Palmyra (11-10-1) will play Clark County (9-10) in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
