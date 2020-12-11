MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team defeated Mark Twain 50-41 in the third-place match of the Monroe City Tournament on Friday.
A pair of freshman made a huge difference for the Lady Panthers. Taytum White scored a team-high 18 points, while Candra King scored 11 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Mark Twain senior Emma Ross scored a team-high 15 points and had 15 rebounds.
The Lady Tigers (1-3) will play face Monroe City on the road Tuesday, with game time slated for 6 p.m.
Palmyra (2-1) will ironically face Mark Twain in the Lady Panthers next game. It will be played at Mark Twain High School, with game time slated for 6 p.m.