MACON, Mo. -- The rebuilding process for Palmyra under first-year head coach Dalton Hill is seeing concrete results after steady improvement week-to-week during the first three games.
Palmyra came through with a 34-20 road win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Macon on Friday, the first victory for Hill.
The Panthers took a commanding 26-6 lead by halftime on its way to first win of the season.
Palmyra quarterback Rylan Compton went 5-for-9 passing for 73 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 10 carries for 22 yards.
Wyatt Augsburg had a total of three touchdowns by three different ways of scoring them. He had one-yard rushing touchdown, caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and had a 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Aaron Ritchey led Palmyra in rushing with 28 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Gideon Bogue added five carries for 47 yards.
Daniel Dames caught three passes for 24 yards.
Dames and Compton both had a fumble recovery on defense.
Raeson Miller and Tyler Spicknall each had a pass breakup.
Up next for Palmyra (1-3) is a road game against Brookfield (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.